NEW YORK Katie Holmes is returning to star on Broadway for the first time in four years starring in a new play, "Dead Accounts," set to open this fall, Broadway producers said on Thursday.

Holmes, who earlier this month reached a high profile divorce settlement with actor Tom Cruise, will star in Theresa Rebeck's new comedy, representatives for the show said in a statement.

Holmes, 33, will portray the role of Lorna in the five-character play that tackles "issues of corporate greed, small town values and whether or not your family will always welcome you back ... with no questions asked," the statement said.

The play will be directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

Holmes made her Broadway debut in the 2008 production of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons."

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, editing by Bob Tourtellotte)