LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Will the famous Rocky catchphrase "Yo Adrian" be turned into the title of a love song?

Sylvester Stallone is launching a musical version of his breakthrough film, "Rocky," which will premiere in Hamburg next November, producers Stage Entertainment have announced.

"Rocky: The Musical" will be co-produced by boxing siblings Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko.

Action in the ring aside, "Rocky: The Musical" will focus on the romantic relationship between underdog boxer Rocky Balboa and his ever-supportive girlfriend, Adrian Pennino, played by Talia Shire in the Oscar-winning film and its many sequels.

"At the end of the day, Rocky is a love story, and he could never have reached the final bell without Adrian," Stallone said in a video produced by Stage Entertainment. "To see this story coming to life on a musical stage makes me proud. And it would make Rocky proud."

Tunes from the "Rocky" series of films, including "Gonna Fly Now" and "Eye of the Tiger," will be featured, along with "many new compositions," according to Stage Entertainment.

According to the company, "Rocky the Musical" will be a production "filled with values as courage, love, honesty and faith."