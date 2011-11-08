Director Julie Taymor (C) is handed a bouquet of flowers as she takes the stage along with The Edge (L) and Bono of U2 and director Philip William McKinley (R) during the curtain call for the Broadway opening of ''Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark'' in New York City June 14,... REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Ousted "Spider-man" director Julie Taymor sued the Broadway musical's producers on Tuesday for copyright infringement.

Taymor, who spent years working on the critically-panned $70 million show "Spider-man: Turn Off the Dark," filed suit in federal court citing copyright infringement and breach of contract "arising from their unauthorized and unlawful use of Taymor's copyrighted written works," according to court documents.

Taylor alleged in the suit that the show's book -- the non-sung words -- had been used in the musical since it reopened on May 12, 2011 after a major revamp, and was "copied and derived from Taymor's copyrighted 2004 treatment and her original book."

The Tony-winning director of "The Lion King" was removed from the production in March but the lawsuit notes she continues to be credited as co-writer on the show's website.

Taymor requested a permanent injunction barring the show from using copyrighted elements of her book without compensation. The lawsuit alleges she has suffered in excess of $1 million in damages.

The action follows an arbitration claim filed in June by the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the union representing Taymor, seeking some $300,000 in unpaid royalties over her troubled relationship with the show.

"Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark", with music by Bono and The Edge, closed for three weeks in April for a major revamp by a new director.

When it finally officially opened in June, the show suffered another round of crushing reviews but has nonetheless played to packed houses and is taking in about $1 million a week.

Taymor, ironically, was last week ruled eligible for a possible Tony award nomination for best director of a musical.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Jill Serjeant)