Judge Simon Cowell poses at the world premiere of the television series ''The X Factor'' at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Simon Cowell may not be satisfied just to finally bring "The X Factor" to the U.S. this week: He reportedly also plans a London stage adaptation of the show.

The Scottish newspaper the Daily Record reports that Cowell is teaming with British comedian Harry Hill and music producer Steve Brown to develop a comic musical based on the show, which premieres on Fox on Wednesday.

"Simon doesn't want a super-serious musical," a source told the paper. "He thinks if this is going to be something that works, it needs to be funny and have songs people might sing along to, but also laugh along with.

"It would be a perfect night out for 'X Factor' fans, and former stars of the show could even be involved in it."

In other words, the musical would be one way to ensure Cowell's 'X Factor' winners find paying gigs, and continue to bring in cash for him, after their time on the show ends.

Versions of "The X Factor" air in more than two dozen countries around the world, and has selected more than four dozen winners in various locales since Cowell launched the show in the UK in 2004.