SINGAPORE DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) said on Friday there was no basis to a report by securities brokerage CLSA that the Singaporean bank could buy Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L).

"There is no basis to the report, and it is not on our agenda," a DBS spokeswoman said in a statement.

British bank Standard Chartered could be acquired by a white knight as its recovery could prove to be "challenging" and DBS would be the most likely buyer, CLSA said in a note to clients dated Dec. 17.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd [TEM.UL] is the biggest shareholder in both Standard Chartered and DBS.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)