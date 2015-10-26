Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
HONG KONG Standard Chartered (STAN.L)(2888.HK) said on Monday it plans to exit from its equity derivatives and convertible bonds businesses, following a step earlier this year to close the bulk of its global equities operations.
The move is part of a plan to cut costs and focus on using capital more efficiently, it added in a statement. The wind-down will take place "in a phased manner".
Standard Chartered's decision comes several months after the Asia-focused bank unveiled plans to ax thousands of jobs globally as it dismantled its stock broking, equity research and equity listing desks worldwide.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.