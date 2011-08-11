JOHANNESBURG Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) reported a surprise 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as Africa's biggest bank by assets benefits from a drive to keep costs flat and refocus on its home market.

Standard Bank has been looking to rein in expenses after an expansion drive in emerging markets beyond Africa. The bank this year retooled its strategy to concentrate on the continent and last week sold down its stake in its Argentine unit.

While lenders in Africa's top economy have been hit by weak demand, Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS) (1398.HK), is once again building its loan book.

"The banking operations did phenomenally well, especially personal and business banking," said Faizal Moolla, a banking analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.

"Unlike their peers, they are actually lending. They are doing the right things, they are using their capital to lend to consumers and corporates."

Banking assets increased for the first time in two years, with the loan portfolio increasing 4 percent in the six months to end-June.

The growth in lending should translate into higher net interest income once interest eventually increases, and higher revenue from fees as the bank wins more market share, Moolla said.

Smaller rivals Absa ASAJ.J and Nedbank (NEDJ.J) this month reported stronger earnings growth, boosted by falling bad debts and increased fee revenue.

Last week Standard Bank agreed to sell most of its stake in its Argentine unit to ICBC for $600 million. In March it sold its 36 percent stake in Russia's Troika Dialog to Sberbank SBER03.MM for $372 million.

Analysts had been waiting to see whether the bank would use the surplus capital to boost its dividend, but it kept its first-half payout flat at 141 cents.

COST CONTROL

Standard Bank, which cut more than 2,000 jobs in London to curb ballooning expenses, said its cost-to-income ratio was little changed from a year ago.

"It is encouraging to see that the action we took on costs in 2010 is starting to bear fruit," Chief Executive Jacko Maree said in a statement.

Diluted headline EPS totaled 421.3 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 381.2 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings, the main gauge of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings from lending, totaled 14.32 billion rand ($1.98 billion), compared with 14.45 billion a year earlier. Even as loan volume increased, the bank was stung by lower interest rates.

Non-interest income, which includes fees and commission, grew 5 percent.

Credit impairment charges, or bad-debt costs, fell 22 percent, as the lower interest rates and improving economy made it easier for customers to pay back borrowings.

Shares of Standard Bank are down 16 percent this year, making it the worst performer on Johannesburg's index of bank stocks .JBANK.

($1 = 7.225 South African Rand)

(Additional reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Dolan and David Hulmes)