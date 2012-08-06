LONDON Standard Chartered said it continues to discuss its historical compliance with U.S. sanctions with authorities, after New York's banking regulator said it conducted more than $250 billion of transactions with Iran-related entities.

Standard Chartered said on Monday it is reviewing its compliance and discussing that with U.S. enforcement agencies and regulators. "The group cannot predict when this review and these discussions will be completed or what the outcome will be," it said in a brief statement.

A Standard Chartered unit conducted more than $250 billion of transactions with Iran-related entities in violation of U.S. anti-money laundering laws and may lose its license to operate in New York State, a state banking regulator said on Monday.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Douwe Miedema)