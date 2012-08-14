LONDON British insurer Standard Life (SL.L) reported a surprise 15 percent jump in profits, wrong-footing analyst expectations of a 3 percent fall, as a program of technology investment delivered bigger-than-expected cost cuts.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, made an operating profit of 302 million pounds ($474 million) in the first six months of 2012, it said on Tuesday.

That was up from 262 million pounds a year earlier, and well ahead of the 254 million pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

Standard Life shares were up 6.1 percent by 0935 GMT, making the company the FTSE 100's second-biggest riser. They earlier rose as much as 6.6 percent.

"It's an indication that the last two years of investment in IT have suddenly hit the bottom line, and that wasn't particularly well-flagged," said Investec analyst Kevin Ryan.

Standard Life's improved performance reflected a three-year program of technology upgrades which helped cut the marketing and capital expenses it incurs when writing new life insurance business by 18 percent.

Standard Life has spent about 200 million pounds a year since 2010 on the modernization program, and has previously drawn criticism from some analysts and investors for failing to spell out when the plan would yield results.

"The benefits of the cost reduction program are coming through to a much greater extent than we and the market had anticipated," Panmure Gordon analyst Barrie Cornes wrote in a note, upgrading his recommendation on the shares to "buy" from "hold."

Lower costs and stronger pension sales helped drive a 62 percent increase in profits at Standard Life's British business, outweighing a 30 percent decline at its Canadian operation due to low interest rates and weaker sales of corporate savings and retirement products.

The 187-year old insurer is on course to deliver continued growth despite "challenging" market conditions, Chief Executive David Nish said in a statement.

The company is paying a dividend of 4.9 pence per share, an increase of 6.5 percent.

Standard Life shares have risen 24 percent since the start of the year, outperforming a 16 percent increase for the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index .SXIP. ($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)

