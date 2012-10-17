Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK.N), known for its Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools and Stanley security products, reported a lower third-quarter profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook as margins declined.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of about $5.25 per share, down from its previous forecast of between $5.40 and $5.65 per share.

Stanley Black & Decker said its third-quarter margin fell to 36.2 percent from 37 percent, mainly because of shrinking margins in its construction and do-it-yourself segment, which includes power and hand tools.

The company's industrial and security division commands higher margins, but made up a lower portion of sales in the latest quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker's earnings fell to $115.2 million, or 69 cents per share, for the quarter, from $154.6 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.79 billion.

