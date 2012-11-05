A family leaves the Staples store in Broomfield, Colorado August 17, 2011 as the back-to-school shopping season begins. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply retailer, has agreed to install "Amazon Lockers" in its U.S. stores, a Staples spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Amazon lockers at Staples will allow online shoppers to have packages sent to the office supply chain's stores. Amazon already has such storage units at grocery, convenience and drug stores, many of which stay open around the clock.

Amazon.Com Inc, the world's largest Internet retailer, is trying to let customers avoid having to wait for ordered packages due to a missed delivery.

With the service, Amazon sends customers an email with a pickup code, which is entered on a touchscreen to open the locker containing the package. Shoppers have three days from the delivery date to pick up the package.

The online giant pays a small fee to the owners of the stores that house its lockers.

Staples did not give any further details of the service.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Dan Grebler)