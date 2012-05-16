Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
Staples Inc (SPLS.O), the largest U.S. office supply chain, said sales at its international business fell for the third straight quarter, as demand in Europe remains weak, sending its shares down 4 percent in premarket trading.
Sales at Staples' international business, which makes up about 20 percent of the company's revenue, fell 8 percent, as same-store sales in Europe declined 6 percent.
The company -- which operates in 26 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia -- kept its 2012 outlook, as a slow recovery in the U.S. economy is also curtailing sales growth.
"The international business continues to flounder, but that really does not come as a surprise," UBS analyst Michael Lasser wrote in a client note.
Staples has cut costs as sales in Europe and some other international markets show no signs of recovering.
JPMorgan analysts said they were encouraged by the company's cost-cutting efforts.
"It is only a first step on the path of acknowledging the issues facing the business," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
The company's smaller rivals, OfficeMax Inc OMX.N and Office Depot Inc ODP.N, have also been reducing costs to boost profits.
First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share, meeting analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion, missing analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion.
For the full year, Staples said it expects sales to rise in the low single-digits, with earnings per share increasing in the high single-digits from $1.37 last year.
Staples shares fell 4 percent to $14.20 in premarket trading on Wednesday. They closed at $14.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.