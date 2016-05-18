A shopping cart is seen outside a Staples office supplies store in the Chicago suburb of Glenview, Illinois, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Signs for Staples retail store are displayed in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Staples Inc (SPLS.O), which aborted its bid for Office Depot Inc (ODP.O) last week, reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales as demand recovered in its business that sells office supplies to companies in North America.

Sales in its North America commercial business rose 0.4 percent to $2.12 billion in the first quarter, helped by demand for promotional products and breakroom supplies.

Staples made a second attempt last year to buy smaller rival Office Depot, but the deal was blocked by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Staples total operating costs fell 8.3 percent to $1.15 billion in the quarter.

The company's net income fell 31 percent to $41 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, hurt by charges related to restructuring and store closures.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales fell 3 percent to $5.10 billion, topping the average estimate of $5.09 billion. The decline in sales was the smallest in six quarters.

Staples shares rose 1.5 percent to $8.40 in light premarket trading.

(Reporting by Abhijith G and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Kirti Pandey)