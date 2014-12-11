The sign outside of the Staples store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado August 17, 2011 as the back-to-school shopping season begins. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Activist investor Starboard Value wants to merge office-supply chains Staples Inc (SPLS.O) and Office Depot Inc (ODP.O), CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Starboard, known for its aggressive shareholder activism, disclosed a 5.1 percent stake in Staples and boosted its holdings in Office Depot to nearly 10 percent, regulatory filings showed on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1yU35DM)

Shares of Staples, the No. 1 office supply chain, rose as much as 10.2 percent to touch a 52-week high of $16.32 in morning trading on Thursday. Office Depot's shares rose 14 percent to touch a four-year high of $7.74.

Analysts have said a combination of the top two U.S. stationery retailers would help them fend off intense competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and big-box chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) that sell the same merchandise for less.

Fears of added antitrust scrutiny loom as Staples and Office Depot are the biggest remaining retailers of core office supplies, such as paper and ink toner.

But some analysts said a deal could pass muster because of an increase in the number of companies offering the same products.

Regulators nixed Staples' attempt to buy Office Depot 17 years ago, citing antitrust concerns.

Starboard, which held an 8.6 percent stake in Office Depot as of Sept. 10, did not announce any plans for the companies in its regulatory filings on Thursday.

It did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The hedge fund's stake in Staples is worth about $483 million, based on the company's closing price on Wednesday.

Although some important questions such as antitrust remain, the downside to a merger seems "very limited", Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

The Federal Trade Commission approved Office Depot's $976 million acquisition of OfficeMax last year without the need to close stores, citing increased competition in the office supply industry.

A deal between Staples and Office Depot could be valued at $6 billion, or $11 per Office Depot share, if the rate of synergies was similar to the Office Depot-OfficeMax deal, Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas said.

New York-based Starboard has gained a reputation for aggressive shareholder activism since it was spun off from Cowen and Co's asset management business in 2011.

Starboard, after a proxy contest last year, now has two nominees on Office Depot's 10-member board.

Most recently, its push for change at Darden Restaurant Inc (DRI.N) led to a takeover of the Olive Garden owner's board.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Siddharth Cavale)