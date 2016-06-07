Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
Composer John Williams' score for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is being released as a vinyl set featuring holograms of the sci-fi franchise's spacheships.
Holographic artist Tristan Duke said he carved micro-reflectors into the mastered vinyl to create the holograms, which can be seen with a light. The hand-etched hologram vinyls, which were unveiled on Monday at London's Abbey Road music studios, are priced at $50.
(Reporting by Francis Maguire, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Starting over the snow in Antarctica and ending next to the sands of Sydney, an American shipbroker won seven marathons in seven continents over seven days to claim the World Marathon Challenge.