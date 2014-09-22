Rodin marble masterpiece 'Andromeda' up for auction in Paris
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
Dark beer lovers take note. Starbucks Corp is testing a "dark barrel latte" in a handful of its cafes in Ohio and Florida.
The non-alcoholic drink includes a chocolaty stout flavored sauce, whipped cream and dark caramel drizzle, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Among other things, Starbucks is known for flavored lattes such as the "pumpkin spice" latte. The Seattle-based chain has sold more than 200 million of those seasonal drinks since their debut in 2003.
The company, which regularly tests food and drinks in its stores, has no information to share on the future availability of the dark barrel latte, the spokeswoman said.
Milk shakes made with Guinness, a popular Irish dry stout, ice cream and chocolate sauce often appear on special menus at bars and restaurants around the time of the U.S. St. Patrick's Day holiday in March.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
SAO PAULO It could be a Hollywood screenplay. Juliana Armelin and her husband Paulo Siqueira decided to radically change their lives in 2010, quitting jobs in Sao Paulo's financial sector and moving to a farm 7 hours away to start growing coffee.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.