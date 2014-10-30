Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
NEW YORK Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world's biggest coffee chain, sees no supply shortages in beans, even as drought and disease hinder crops in Latin America and prices remain near 2012 highs.
Starbucks still needs to buy one-third of its coffee needs for 2015, Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw told analysts on a conference call about fourth-quarter and full-year 2014 earnings.
"We see nothing in current supply dynamics that indicates a fundamental market shortage, including origin-related concerns in Brazil," Maw said.
An unprecedented drought early this year reduced the current 2014/15 crop in the world's biggest coffee producer Brazil. This situation made arabica coffee KCc1 trading wildly volatile on ICE Futures U.S., with the price nearly doubling within three months to a 26-month peak in April. Continued dryness there during the following flowering season for the next crop sent prices soaring again in September to $2.2550 per lb, the highest since January 2012.
The drought caused the International Coffee Organization to forecast in September that global coffee production will fall short of demand, with an arabica coffee deficit around 4 to 5 million 60-kg bags.
"We have largely stayed out of the market this year when the coffee prices have spiked, and we will continue to be patient as we lock in the final one-third of our needs in 2015," Maw said.
Coffee represents roughly 10 percent of Starbucks' total costs.
"We do not expect coffee prices to impact our current EPS (earnings per share) target for 2015," Maw said.
Starbucks' early re-launch of its popular Pumpkin Spice latte drink failed to heat up business at its U.S. cafes, disappointing Wall Street and sending the company's shares down almost 5 percent.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.