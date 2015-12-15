Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Starplex Cinemas on condition that it sell one theater in Connecticut and one in New Jersey, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The deal was valued at $172 million, the department said.
AMC operates 349 theaters with 4,975 screens, most of them in the United States. Starplex Cinemas has 33 theaters with 346 screens in 12 states, the department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.