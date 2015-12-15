WASHINGTON AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Starplex Cinemas on condition that it sell one theater in Connecticut and one in New Jersey, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The deal was valued at $172 million, the department said.

AMC operates 349 theaters with 4,975 screens, most of them in the United States. Starplex Cinemas has 33 theaters with 346 screens in 12 states, the department said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)