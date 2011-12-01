LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Alice Eve has been cast in J.J. Abrams' 3D "Star Trek" sequel, TheWrap has confirmed.

Eve is best known for her leading role in "She's Out of My League," and guest roles in "Sex and the City 2" and HBO's "Entourage."

Eve's role hasn't been revealed, but she is playing a new character.

The principal castmembers of the 2009 hit "Star Trek" are due to return, including Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, John Cho as Hikaru Sulu and Simon Pegg as Scotty.

Benicio del Toro is reportedly being considered for the role of the villain.

The "Star Trek" sequel, which is still untitled, is directed, written and produced by J. J. Abrams. Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof and Roberto Orci also are writing and producing. Bryan Burk is producing.

Eve will also star in "The Raven," an Edgar Allen Poe thriller directed by James McTeigue ("V for Vendetta"). Eve will also play a young version of Agent O, Emma Thompson's character, in Barry Sonnenfeld's "Men in Black III."

Last week, Paramount Pictures bumped the release date for "Star Trek 2" from June 29, 2012, to May 17, 2013. It had removed the film from its June 2012 slot several months ago, when it put "G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation" into the spot.

The 2009 "Star Trek" grossed $257.7 million domestically and $127.9 million internationally. It had a budget estimated at $150 million.