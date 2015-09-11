By Sarah McBride
Many investors are wondering if more trouble looms for high-profile Internet start-ups. That's leading them to look extra hard at companies with on-demand, logistics-heavy businesses that cater to consumers rather than businesses.
Following are some of the internet companies that have failed in recent years.
2015
Offsite-office assistants business Zirtual announces shut down
Social network Path sold at a deep discount
Online shopping site Fab sold at a deep discount
Upscale grocery business Good Eggs closes in all cities but San Francisco
Cleaning service Homejoy shuts down
2014
Internet-TV business Aereo declares bankruptcy
2012
Photo-sharing service Color sells at a deep discount
Social news website Digg sells at a deep discount
2011
Daily deals site BuyWithMe sells at a deep discount
