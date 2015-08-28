'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
A short clip of the highly-anticipated next "Star Wars" film has been released on social media site Instagram.
"Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens" hits cinemas in December. Thursday's clip, was released on the @starwars account with the caption "There has been an awakening".
Stormtroopers can be seen in the video as well as the character Finn, played by John Boyega, wielding a lightsabre.
The clip was released using Instagram's new landscape video feature.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.