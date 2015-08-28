A short clip of the highly-anticipated next "Star Wars" film has been released on social media site Instagram.

"Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens" hits cinemas in December. Thursday's clip, was released on the @starwars account with the caption "There has been an awakening".

Stormtroopers can be seen in the video as well as the character Finn, played by John Boyega, wielding a lightsabre.

The clip was released using Instagram's new landscape video feature.