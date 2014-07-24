Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as an increase in global business travel drove occupancy and room rates.
The operator of the Sheraton and Westin chain of hotels also raised its full-year profit forecast to $2.78-$2.85 per share from $2.76-$2.83.
"As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we expect that global trend lines will fuel demand for high-end travel," Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen said in a statement.
Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, Starwood reported a 5.3 percent rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR) at its global hotels open at least one year.
RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.
Smaller hotel operator Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN.N) also reported a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday.
Starwood's net income rose to $153 million, or 80 cents per share, for second quarter ended June 30, from $138 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share from continuing operations.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Starwood, which has nearly half of its properties outside North America, said total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.54 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Starwood's shares closed at $83.74 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.
Nike Inc , the world's largest footwear maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday amid intense competition from a resurgent Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc in North America.