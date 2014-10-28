A doorman's hat at Sheraton hotel, a brand of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, is pictured in Warsaw February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N forecast a full-year profit below Wall Street estimates, citing volatility in international markets and the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The company, which has nearly half its properties outside North America, said it also expected full-year profit to be hurt by asset sales and leased hotels being converted to managed or franchised contracts.

"Fourth-quarter guidance is below investor expectations and initial 2015 RevPAR guidance of 4-6 percent may also be disappointing," MLV & Co analyst Ryan Meliker wrote in a note.

RevPAR (revenue per available room), a key metric of a hotel's financial health, is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

Starwood, which operates the Sheraton and Westin chain of hotels, said it expected a full-year 2014 profit of $2.79-$2.83 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $2.84, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares fell as much as 6.6 percent to $75.62 in morning trade.

A surging U.S. currency typically crimps demand for U.S. exports and reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies made up of the United States' major trading partners, rose 7.7 percent in the third quarter.

Last week, smaller peer Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN.N) reported a 3.5 percent fall in international RevPAR for the third quarter, hurt by unfavorable currency effects.

Starwood's net profit fell to $109 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $157 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nBw3sCfCQa]

Excluding items, it earned 66 cents per share, inching past the average analyst estimate of 65 cents.

"We do not see the low quality beat exciting anyone and as expected, forex remains a headwind," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst Nikhil Bhalla wrote in a note.

Total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.49 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.52 billion.

Revenue from sales of residential units fell to $2 million from $43 million. Starwood said it got no revenue from its Bal Harbour residential project, which was sold out earlier this year.

The company's residential business develops and sells residential units at mixed-use hotel projects owned by Starwood and third-party owners.

Starwood's shares were down 3.5 percent at $78.14 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen more than 4 percent this year compared with an about 6 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index .SPX.

