Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N swung to a third-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue and a favorable tax settlement, and the company raised its profit outlook for the year.

Starwood forecast a full-year profit of $1.75-$1.79 a share, compared with its previous outlook of $1.67-$1.77 a share.

The company, which franchises and manages hotels under the high-end Sheraton, W and Le Meridien brands, said third-quarter profit was $163 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

Starwood said a favorable settlement of an IRS audit contributed about 18 a share to its third-quarter earnings.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.37 billion. In hotels open at least a year, revPAR, a key industry metric calculated by multiplying average daily room rate by occupancy rate, was up 11.6 percent year-over-year.

Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of 39 cents on revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/s.

