Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide HOT.N posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as room rates rose, and the company said it expects positive trends to continue through the second half of the year despite an uncertain global environment.

Starwood, which franchises hotels under brands such as W, Sheraton and Westin, said it is on track to achieve its target of a 6 to 8 percent growth in revenue per room for the year.

Revenue per available room, or revPAR, a key revenue measure, rose 6.9 percent in the quarter.

By region, revPAR rose 7.3 percent in North America, 6.1 percent in Latin America, 11.2 percent in Africa and the Middle East and 9.3 percent in Asia-Pacific. Europe revPAR grew modestly at 2.3 percent.

Starwood said net income for the second quarter fell to $122 million, or 62 cents per share, from $131 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 70 cents per share from continuing operations.

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.62 billion from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Starwood Hotels' shares, which shed 13 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $49.55 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

