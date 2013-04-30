Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N, whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations on higher room rates, particularly in North America.

A business-led recovery has helped lift U.S. hotel occupancy rates in recent months. Starwood also benefited from higher demand in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

"Tight supply is driving higher room rates in North America, and our footprint continues to expand in the growing economies," Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen said in a statement.

Starwood, which also franchises the W, St. Regis and Le Meridien brands, said it expects to earn 70 cents to 73 cents per share in the second quarter ending June.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Starwood said systemwide revenue per available room — a key metric for the hotel industry — for hotels in North America open at least for a year rose 6.2 percent in the first quarter.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $143 million, or 73 cents per share, from $129 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Starwood earned 76 cents per share, easily topping analysts' expectations of 53 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 10 percent to about $1.54 billion, but was ahead of the $1.47 billion analysts expected.

Starwood's shares have gained 9 percent so far this year. They closed at $62.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)