Liberty Media Corp. chairman John Malone arrives at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Movie and television studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is in advanced talks to merge with John Malone's premium TV cable network Starz, Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources.

The two companies have held high-level talks for several months and have also considered a variety of partnerships, a source told the newspaper. (lat.ms/1jKXtYA)

The valuation of the two companies is one of the factor complicating the deal, Los Angels Times reported.

Starz and Lions Gate were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)