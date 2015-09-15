Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
Cable network operator AMC Networks Inc was in preliminary talks to buy billionaire John Malone's premium TV cable network Starz, Bloomberg reported.
Starz's shares rose 8 percent to $41.89 in extended trading. The company had a market value of about $4 billion as of Tuesday close.
AMC's spokeswoman Georgia Juvelis said the company does not comment on rumors. A Starz spokesperson also said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.
There have been media reports since 2014 that Starz was in talks to be bought out. Other potential acquirers included Twenty-First Century Fox and CBS Corp.
Starz ended talks for a buyout last year with potential buyers, including AMC, due to differences over valuation, Bloomberg reported in December.
Malone is the largest individual investor in Starz, which makes TV shows such as "Outlander" and "Da Vinci's Demons". The company was spun off from Malone's Liberty Media Corp.
Shares of AMC, known for shows such as "The Walking Dead", were slightly up at $74.44 in extended trading after closing 2.4 percent higher in regular trade.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.