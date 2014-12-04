Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Shares of media company Starz STRZA.O slumped in late-day trading on Thursday, with more than four million shares changing hands in the last 15 minutes of action, after a report saying the company was exploring alternatives to a sale.
The stock dropped $5.40, or 16 percent, to $22.77 in its most active day of trading since February 2013. Bloomberg reported on Thursday afternoon the company is looking at other options after several rivals elected not to bid on the company.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.