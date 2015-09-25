Index fund manager State Street Global Advisors is becoming more active in its investment strategy and is targeting companies that have underperformed their peers for more than five years.

The Boston-based firm, which manages $2.4 trillion in assets, over the past few months has begun holding discussions with executives at underperforming companies, Rakhi Kumar, head of corporate governance at SSgA, said in an interview with Reuters.

SSgA is a top shareholder in 494 of the S&P 500 companies according to FactSet Research Systems. With the recent increase in investor activism from hedge funds, SSgA wants to make sure companies it owns understand its concerns as a long-term shareholder, Kumar said.

"We recognize that activists have been successful for a reason, but it is time for us to say we are here for you provided you take us seriously too," Kumar said.

Unlike active fund managers that can sells shares of companies that underperform, index funds, like SSgA, have to hold all the stocks in the benchmarks they track.

Also, clients, particularly U.S. pension plans, are increasingly asking SSgA to take a more active role with underperforming companies, Kumar said.

"The expectations are changing," she said. "It doesn't make sense for me to outsource my stewardship to another investor who has a different investment philosophy."

State Street has developed internal screens to identify which companies to engage with, but Kumar declined to discuss the screens or say which companies SSgA has reached out to about underperformance. She said she would not be an activist investor.

"We are going in and asking questions, but we are not going in with answers or trying to manage the companies," she said. "Our engagements are multi-year."

While SSgA has ramped up its focus on corporate governance over the past few years, it has sided with management in the majority of proxy votes in the past couple of years. The company voted against management in only 11 percent of votes in 2014, compared to 10.6 percent in 2013, according to the firm.

SSgA has supported some high-profile activist campaigns. Last October, activist Starboard Value LP won an standoff with Darden Restaurants Inc, to replace the entire board of the Olive Garden parent - with SSgA voting in support of the dissident slate.

"We engage with activists," Kumar said. "It's part of our policy to talk to both sides."

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)