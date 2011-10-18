A sign marks the headquarters of State Street Bank in Boston, Massachusetts May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON Shares of State Street Corp (STT.N) rose on Tuesday about 6 percent after the Boston-based company's third-quarter earnings beat the consensus estimates of analysts.

The company's stock was up $1.98, or 5.8 percent, at $35.85 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.

State Street reported a slight increase in third quarter net income over the year-earlier period, surprising analysts who feared the company's results would suffer from ultra-low interest rates and depressed stock market levels.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)