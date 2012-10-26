OSLO Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil (STL.OL) reported third-quarter operating earnings below expectations on Friday and cut its 2013 production guidance due to a major asset divestment.

Statoil's quarterly adjusted operating profit fell 7 percent to 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.93 billion), trailing expectations for 42.08 billion crowns.

Statoil, the biggest listed company in the Nordics with a market capitalization of $79 billion, said it expects equity production around 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012, in line with an earlier forecast, but sees a decline next year.

"For 2013, the recent announced transaction with Wintershall will reduce the production," it said. "In addition, growth in the U.S. onshore gas production is expected to be adjusted down by around 25 mboe per day compared to earlier assumptions due to low gas prices.

($1 = 5.7686 Norwegian krones)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)