OSLO Norwegian oil firm Statoil (STL.OL) has sold a 25 percent stake in an exploration license in the gas-rich prospects offshore Mozambique to Tullow Oil (TLW.L), completing a deal flagged in April, it said on Tuesday.

"The farm-down reflects the attractiveness of Statoil's acreage in Mozambique and having Tullow onboard allows us to share the geological risk while retaining a significant working interest," the firm said in a statement.

Africa-focused Tullow already has minority interests in two onshore licenses in the Tanzanian portion of the Rovuma Basin, along the Mozambique border, comprising the Mtwara and Lindi licenses.

Statoil, which will retain a 65 percent stake, announced in April that it had found a partner for the two blocks in the Rovuma basin but did not disclose its potential partner.

The firm expects to begin drilling in the area in 2013 and hopes the block could add to its lucrative gas finds in East Africa.

"Large gas discoveries have recently been made north of our acreage and the prospect for hydrocarbons in the Statoil operated blocks is promising," the firm added.

The firms did not disclose financial details.

Earlier this year Statoil made a big gas discovery in the waters off neighboring Tanzania, putting it within reach of having the gas needed for a project analysts say could cost over $10 billion to develop.

East Africa has been one of the world's fastest growing gas hubs with the U.S. Geological Survey estimating that 253 trillion cubic feet of gas may lie off Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique, relatively close to Asia's lucrative LNG markets.

However, the area lacks infrastructure and energy firms are expected to spend billions of dollars developing a gas liquefaction facility.

