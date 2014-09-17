Sept 17 Shares of United States Steel Corp
rose as much 12 percent to a three-year high a day after the
company said its loss-making Canadian arm would apply for relief
from creditors and that it would drop plans to expand two of its
U.S. facilities.
The company, whose Canadian operations have raked up losses
of $2.4 billion over the past five years, said it expects
third-quarter results, excluding charges related to its latest
moves, to beat Wall Street's estimates.
"These are the boldest steps by U.S. Steel management toward
accelerating its transformation into a suitably profitable
company," Goldman Sachs analyst Sal Tharani said in a note.
U.S. Steel's shares jumped to a high of $46.54, putting them
among the top percentage gainers and the most heavily traded on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The company on Tuesday said its Canadian arm would apply for
relief from creditors under Canada's Companies' Creditors
Arrangement Act.
Shares of Nucor Corp jumped 5.6 percent to a
six-year high of $58.76 on Wednesday after the company forecast
higher profit for the current quarter.
The stock of Steel Dynamics Inc also hit a six-year
high, while that of AK Steel Holding Corp rose 6 percent
after the two companies said they completed their separate
acquisitions of Russia's Severstal's U.S. units.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)