MOSCOW Severstal (CHMF.MM), Russia's biggest steelmaker, reported second-quarter net profit had more than tripled, outpacing domestic rivals thanks to its strong mining assets and recent divestments.

The company, controlled by billionaire chief executive Alexei Mordashov, reaped the rewards of a vertically integrated structure, with its mining assets cashing in on higher coking coal and iron ore prices.

"(The mining unit) was once again at its best, posting a 47 percent EBITDA margin ... this is due to raw material price growth outpacing steel prices in Q2," VTB analysts said in a note on Friday.

Steel makers in Russia, the world's fifth largest producer, are benefiting from their position as leading low cost producers, but vertically integrated companies with sizeable mining assets are showing the greatest year-on-year improvement.

Among the three majors to report this week, Severstal's bottom line increased the most, with second quarter net profit rising to $602 million from $192 million a year-earlier.

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MAGN.MM), Russia's third largest producer, also on Friday reported a second-quarter net profit of $13 million, down from $53 million last year.

While both firms missed analysts' net forecasts, Severstal shares rose while Magnitogorsk, also known as MMK, declined.

At 7:56 a.m. EDT, Severstal shares were up 0.4 percent at 431 rubles ($15.20), outperforming Moscow's MICEX index which was off 0.08 percent at 1441.38.

MMK shares were off 1.8 percent at 16.72 rubles.

"There is only one reason I remain positive on Severstal: in a challenging environment we will see substantial growth," Raiffeisen analyst Iryna Trygub-Kainz said, adding that the company has received a boost after unloading loss-making assets such as the Sparrows Point mill in the U.S.

She has a "buy" rating on Severstal and a "hold" on MMK.

MMK also reported that second-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $380 million, down from $437 million a year ago.

Severstal's second quarter EBITDA reached $1.11 billion, up from $995 million a year ago.

On Thursday, Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK.MM), Russia's number four producer, reported that second-quarter net profit rose to $587 million from $459 a year ago.

Unlike Severstal, both NLMK and MMK must purchase some of their coking coal and iron ore supplies on the open market.

Russia's remaining steel majors, Evraz HK1q.L and Mechel (MTL.N), will report second-quarter earnings later this year.

SECOND-HALF OUTLOOK

Both Severstal and MMK sent out some positive signals about pricing in the steel market going forward.

In its quarterly results presentation, MMK said it expects "positive momentum to recover in H2 2011 with respect to both demand and steel prices."

During a conference call with journalists, Severstal chief financial officer Alexei Kulichenko said prices likely bottomed in the current quarter.

"After that (May) prices actually went down significantly, and from June, July and I would say August, were on what we believe was the bottom level," he said.

Severstal also said that in Russia, its largest single market, "real steel demand in Q3 is expected to remain firm across all steel consuming sectors due to a recovery in fixed capital investments and seasonally increased construction activity."

($1 = 28.35 rubles)

(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)