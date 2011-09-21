Carlyle earnings miss forecasts on hedge fund losses
NEW YORK Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.
Office furniture maker Steelcase Inc (SCS.N) posted a lower-than-expected second-quarter profit, partly hurt by higher commodity costs, and forecast third-quarter earnings below market expectations.
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 17-21 cents a share on revenue of $690-$715 million.
Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $704.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Steelcase's second-quarter net income was $11.9 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $2.8 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents a share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $700.5 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 17 cents a share on revenue of $686.7 million.
Shares of the company, which closed at $6.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were down 2 percent in after-market trade.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
