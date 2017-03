Steinway Musical Instruments Inc LVB.N said it would be acquired by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co in a deal valued about $438 million.

The 160-year-old manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and trumpets said Kohlberg offered $35 per share in cash, a premium of 15 percent to Steinway's Friday close of $30.43.

