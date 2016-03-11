Stemcentrx Inc, a San Fransisco-based biotechnology startup, is pursuing strategic alternatives including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company, backed by PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) co-founder Peter Thiel, is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on the sale process, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stemcentrx is also exploring an initial public offering and partnership deals, the Journal cited some of the people as saying.

Stemcentrx was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)