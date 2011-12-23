The head of a new bronze statue of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs awaits the finishing touches in Budapest December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

First it was a bronze statue in Hungary. Now it's a Grammy.

The accolades for Steve Jobs, who died Oct 5, are still pouring in. The Recording Academy said on Wednesday it is giving the co-founder of Apple a special "Trustees Award" Grammy. The Grammys, of course, are the top honors in the U.S. music industry.

"As former CEO and co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs helped create products and technology that transformed the way we consume music, TV, movies, and books," the Recording Academy said in a statement.

"A creative visionary, Jobs' innovations such as the iPod and its counterpart, the online iTunes store, revolutionized the industry and how music was distributed and purchased," the statement added.

A formal acknowledgment of his award will be made during annual Grammy Awards ceremony on February 12 in Los Angeles.

In 2002, Apple was a recipient of a technical Grammy award for contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bob Tourtellotte)