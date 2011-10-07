Carnations are placed before a computer screen showing a portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs at an Apple store in St. Petersburg October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sony has picked up the movie rights to Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography of Steve Jobs for Mark Gordon to produce, TheWrap has confirmed.

Simon & Schuster is pushing up the publication of the book about Apple's co-founder, who died on Wednesday of cancer.

It's a MG360 project. MG360 is the film production partnership between Gordon and Management 360.

Simon & Schuster had initially planned to publish "Steve Jobs" on November 21, but moved the publication date to October 24 after Jobs's death.

Isaacson worked closely with the otherwise extremely private and elusive Jobs on the book. He interviewed Jobs as recently as last month.

Isaacson, the former chairman of CNN and former managing editor of Time magazine, is a renowned biographer who has written about Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein.

Jobs approached Isaacson to write the book, reportedly to give his children a better idea of who he was.

Sony declined to comment.

