Steven Madden's (SHOO.O) quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, but the shoemaker forecast 2012 profit largely below estimates as it expects new acquisitions to weigh on its margins.

The company -- which has beat estimates for at least nine quarters -- expects 2012 earnings of $2.60 to $2.70 a share, while analysts are expecting a profit of $2.69.

Gross margins will drop about 200 basis points due to the impact of the Topline and Cejon acquisitions in the first five months of 2012, the company said on a conference call.

Last May, the company bought Topline and Cejon, which make store-branded products that typically sell at lower prices to name brands, to expand its private-label business.

Long Island City, New York-based Steven Madden, whose lines include flagship brand Steve Madden, Stevies and Candies, posted a fourth-quarter profit of $23.8 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $17.6 million, or 41 cents a share, last year.

Margins, however, fell to 35.5 percent from 43.2 percent a year ago.

Quarterly revenue jumped about 74 percent to $279.8 million. Net sales at its wholesale segment nearly doubled to $225.9 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 54 cents a share, on revenue of $266.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, the company said it would buy its privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in cash to expand its presence in the region.

Steven Madden shares, which briefly touched a life-high of $43.92 in early trade, lost most of their gains to trade at $43.17 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

