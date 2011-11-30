LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct a new thriller, "The Bitter Pill," TheWrap has confirmed.

Scott Burns wrote the script and is also producing. Other producers include Soderbergh's producing partner, Greg Jacobs, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Soderbergh, Jacobs and Burns were also behind the Warner Bros. films "Contagion" (2011) and "The Informant!" (2009).

A studio has not yet been announced.

The thriller deals with psychopharmacology.

Soderbergh, who in March said he would be calling it quits from the film business after shooting the HBO Liberace biopic "Behind the Candelabra" and the George Clooney movie "Man from U.N.C.L.E.," recently exited the latter.

Warner Bros. said it remains committed to adapting the sixties espionage series into a film.

The drama "Magic Mike" and the thriller "Haywire," due in January and June, respectively, are also still on Soderbergh's plate.