NEW YORK Stifel Financial Corp's (SF.N) second-quarter profit soared, but lagged expectations as Chief Executive Ron Kruszeokwski bulked up the firm's brokerage and investment banking capabilities ahead of what he sees as a coming market rebound.

The middle-tier investment bank and brokerage on Wednesday said quarterly earnings surged eight-fold from a year ago, weighed down by litigation expenses. Still the results lagged analyst expectations, as revenue growth fell short and Stifel spent money on expansion efforts that squeezed margins in the short term that won't immediately bear fruit.

The St. Louis company, for example, said it added 103 retail brokers this year - it has a little more than 2,000 now - opened 12 brokerage offices and hired 52 fixed-income sales and trading professionals. These hires were made possible as Wall Street rivals respond to challenging markets with job cuts.

Behind the hires and expansion plans is Kruszewski's view that the markets are poised to rebound after several tough years of sinking investor confidence.

"Europe will stabilize further. The fiscal cliff and tax issues (in the United States) will be resolved, and deflationary concerns will ease," he said in a conference call after the close of trading Wednesday. "Stifel is building ahead of what it expects will be a return to normal."

It appears to be a bold bet by one of the largest "regional" investment bank since stock markets have been unable to mount a full recovery since the 2008 financial crisis. Investor optimism has given way to renewed worries about the economic outlook or, more recently, the debt crisis in Europe.

Stifel's positive view on stocks also was evident in the firm's participation last week in a group injecting $400 million into troubled market-maker Knight Capital Group (KCG.N). It now has securities convertible into 20 million shares at $1.50 a share.

Kruszewski said the move was "a financial investment" in a key participant in the capital markets. And with Knight shares climbing to $3.16 a share Wednesday, that investment currently represents an unrealized gain of about $30 million.

SECOND QUARTER

Stifel reported net income of $26.1 million, or 42 cents a share, up from $3.4 million, or 5 cents, last year, a period that included $28 million in charges related to civil litigation with five Wisconsin school districts.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Quarterly net revenue rose 4.3 percent to $374.4 million from a year earlier, against expectations of $380 million.

Revenue from Stifel's wealth management division rose 6.4 percent to $240 million, reflecting growth in asset management fees, market performance and net interest income from Stifel Bank, offset partly by decreased commissions.

Stifel increased its ranks of financial advisers by 70 to 2,028 from the year-ago period, while total client assets rose nearly 10 percent to $138 billion.

The firm's institutional trading and investment banking income climbed 1.8 percent to $135 million on increased bond underwriting, advisory fees and fixed-income trading offset by lower equity underwriting.

But expenses in most categories were sharply higher, including compensation, real estate and office-related costs.

Kruszewski disclosed that the company is reviewing underperforming units, although he declined to identify the businesses in question. Stifel has already restructured some parts of the institutional business, he said, but more cuts are ahead as the firm seeks to rein in operating expenses.

That said, Stifel will continue ramping up key businesses, namely retail wealth management, investment banking and fixed-income markets.

"There is a slew of opportunity for firms like us to take advantage of the (industry) restructuring going on," Kruszewski said. "When you (expand) in an environment like this, those investments stand out in the form of margin compression, but I'm still going to do them."

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jan Paschal and Matt Driskill)