Bouygues denies speculation over French telecoms consolidation
PARIS French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.
Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co (SWC.N) said it has agreed to sell a fourth of its stake in the Marathon platinum group metals (PGM) and copper project in Canada to Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $81.2 million.
Mitsubishi, Japan's largest trading house, will be responsible for funding its 25 percent share of expenditures on the properties, and will also have an option to purchase up to 100 percent of the PGM production under a related supply agreement.
The project, which Stillwater acquired in 2010, is expected to have a pre-production capital cost of between $550 and $650 million, the company said.
The transaction is expected to close within a few weeks, Stillwater said.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)
Botox maker Allergan Plc <AGN.N,> agreed to pay $2.48 billion in cash for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, adding a system that it says helps people slim down by freezing fat away to the company's line-up of aesthetic products.
NEW YORK Technology whizzes who helped Goldman Sachs eliminate hundreds of trading jobs over the past few years are venturing into the bank's flagship M&A business, making some junior bankers uneasy.