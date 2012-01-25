St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N reported slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as sales ticked higher, but the medical device maker issued a 2012 forecast that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

For 2012, the company said on Wednesday that it expected earnings per share of $3.43 to $3.48, falling short of the analysts' average estimate of $3.52.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein called the company's outlook "appropriately conservative."

In the fourth quarter, earnings rose to $274.3 million, or 86 cents per share, excluding restructuring charges, from $251.1 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

On that basis, Wall Street analyst had expected earnings per share of 84 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the latest quarter, sales of devices used to treat heart arrhythmias declined, but higher sales of neuromoduclation products and products used to treat atrial fibrillation offset that weakness.

Total fourth-quarter revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion. Foreign currency translations added about $18 million to sales.

