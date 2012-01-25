St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N reported slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as sales ticked higher, but the medical device maker issued a 2012 forecast that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Still, its stock advanced almost 4 percent.

During a conference call with analysts, management repeatedly characterized its outlook as conservative.

"If we err, we are determined to err on the side of being conservative," Chief Executive Dan Starks told analyst on the call.

Jason Mills, an analyst with Canaccord, said he sees the stock advance as evidence that investors believe the company can and will do better than it is forecasting.

In an interview, Chief Financial Officer John Heinmiller said he was not surprised by the stock rally and many analysts had not yet revised their models to take into account unfavorable foreign exchange trends. Management's outlook for the underlying performance of the company, he said, is consistent with most analysts' views.

Shares were up $1.43 to $39.99 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For 2012, the company said on Wednesday that it expects earnings per share of $3.43 to $3.48, falling short of analysts' average estimate of $3.52.

Management said it expects to take at least one percentage point of market share of the $11 billion to $12 billion global market for products used to treat irregular heart rhythms, such as implantable heart defibrillators, known as ICDs. One point of share is worth about $100 million in sales.

Share gains will be driven by the launch of new products, such as its Unify Quadra cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein called the company's outlook "appropriately conservative."

In the fourth quarter, earnings rose to $274.3 million, or 86 cents per share, excluding restructuring charges, from $251.1 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

On that basis, Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of 84 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the latest quarter, sales of devices used to treat heart arrhythmias declined, but higher sales of neuromodulation products and products used to treat atrial fibrillation offset that weakness.

Total fourth-quarter revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion. Foreign currency translation added about $18 million to sales.

Fourth-quarter sales for its biggest business, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) products -- which include ICDs -- were $728 million, down 4 percent from a year before. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, CRM sales fell 6 percent. Of that total, ICD sales were $436 million, down 5 percent from a year earlier and down 6 percent excluding the impact of foreign currency.

But sales of atrial fibrillation and neuromodulation products rose 13 and 12 percent, respectively, including the favorable impact of currency.

Sales of cardiovascular products, which primarily include vascular and structural heart products, were $340 million in the latest quarter, up 18 percent, including the impact of currency.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick)