St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N said on Monday that fourth-quarter results were better than it had expected as new product launches and an improved market for medical devices bolstered sales.

Its shares were up 1.5 percent at $66.97 at mid-afternoon after hitting a new all-time high following the release of its preliminary earnings report at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Medical device makers have struggled to revive growth since the weak economy hampered demand for healthcare.

Analysts said St. Jude's 6 percent sales growth in the fourth quarter, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, represented the strongest level since 2010, and was a good indication for the sector.

"The broad-based nature of the beat suggests to us that the underlying markets may have stepped up further in the fourth quarter, which would bode well for the other cardiovascular companies," Bernstein Research analyst Derrick Sung said in a note to clients.

The company estimated earnings of 97 to 99 cents per share, up from its previous range of 95 to 97 cents. That excluded about 55 cents per share in restructuring costs and other charges.

Sales are expected to be $1.42 billion, up from $1.37 billion a year earlier, it said.

Analysts had estimated earnings of 96 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company said it would provide additional details about its financial results when it reports earnings on January 22.

St. Jude said its goal is to continue increasing sales at a rate of 3 to 5 percent this year and create the conditions to support faster sales growth in 2015.

"We are on track to grow faster in 2014 than we did in 2013," Chief Executive Dan Starks said at a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The company makes medical devices including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, artificial heart valves, devices to treat atrial fibrillation, stents and neurological products.

St. Jude, which competes against Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) and Boston Scientific Inc (BSX.N) in selling implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), had lost market share due to lingering concerns about problems with the lead wires that connect its devices to the heart.

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Larry Biegelsen, in a note to clients, said the 5 percent fourth-quarter sales growth in St. Jude's cardiac rhythm management business, which includes ICDs and pacemakers, was especially encouraging and bodes well for Boston Scientific and Medtronic.

(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Richard Chang)