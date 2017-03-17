Singer Adele joins vigil for victims of London tower block inferno
LONDON Singer Adele was among people who gathered on Wednesday night close to a London tower block that was destroyed in a catastrophic fire, according to posts on social media.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
Jeff Seroy, a spokesman for publisher Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, said St. Lucia-born Walcott died shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Seroy said Walcott had been ill for some time and had recently returned home from a hospital stay.
His longtime companion, Sigrid Nama, was with him at the time of his death, Seroy said.
(Reporting by Sarah Peter in Castries and Joseph Ax in New York)
SHANGHAI Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.