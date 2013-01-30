Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO European chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by troubles at its mobile chip unit, and forecast a decline in revenue for the March quarter.
STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.162 billion, down from $2.191 billion in the year-ago quarter.
The company said current-quarter revenue would fall 7 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
It had a fourth-quarter net loss of $428 million, compared with a net loss of $11 million the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.148 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.