US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Nasdaq hits intraday record
March 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES ADD TO GAINS AFTER DATA
March 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate